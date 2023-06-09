SC Lottery
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to breach of trust

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to the theft of more than $300,000 in lumber.

Deputies said on Thursday that James Gerald Summers, 53, was wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000.

Summers was arrested Friday by Orangeburg County deputies, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Detectives said they found information showing Summers had taken $328,000 worth of lumber from a construction business in Ladson where he worked, then sold the wood each month from Sept. of 2022 to May.

