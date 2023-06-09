Deputies: Man arrested in connection to breach of trust

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested in connection to the theft of more than $300,000 in lumber.

Deputies said on Thursday that James Gerald Summers, 53, was wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000.

Summers was arrested Friday by Orangeburg County deputies, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Detectives said they found information showing Summers had taken $328,000 worth of lumber from a construction business in Ladson where he worked, then sold the wood each month from Sept. of 2022 to May.

