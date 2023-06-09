SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. deputies warn of extortion scam

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Dorchester County are warning the public about a scam involving someone impersonating a deputy.

Authorities say the man is calling saying he is “Capt. Hill with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office” and saying the person called has warrants and they can pay him to have them removed.

“There is absolutely no truth to what this person is telling folks,” Lt. Rick Carson said. “The numbers the caller is using are 843-419-7495 and they are also spoofing our main number of 843-832-0300.”

Carson advises anyone who receives a call to contact their local law enforcement agency or the sheriff’s office.

“If you have warrants we are not calling to advise you,” Carson said. “We are coming to get you”

