Folly short term rental enforcement preps for summer

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach officials are preparing for the summer visitors coming to their town with a new a short term rental department put in place in the fall.

City Council voted to create the department to manage the island’s bustling rental community. The department has two code enforcement officers and two more are scheduled to start work in July.

Director of Business Licenses, Stacee Ritchie says their work is all about compliance.

“It is not about taking your license. We just want to educate you so you can become compliant. And so far everyone we have worked, they want to be compliant,” Ritchie says.

Compliance means following rules like the two night minimum for all rentals, no parties over 25 people at rentals, and following island wide noise and light ordinances. Ritchie says the enforcement officers take phone calls about business license questions and complaints as well as doing field work.

“They’re driving around the island doing inspections, bedroom inspections on homes or just checking to make sure that the homes are hanging that business license in the rental,” Ritchie says.

Ritchie says Folly Beach has 1,226 short term rentals right now which is about half of the island.

Chloe Forman and her family live in Summerville and often make day trips as well as weeklong rental visits to Folly Beach. She says every time they’ve been, the islanders are welcoming.

“Everybody up here is pretty respectful of everybody else. I mean, I’m sure there’s the off occasion, but from what I’ve experienced coming up here, everybody is really respectful,” Forman says.

Dave White lives on Oak Island right down the road from Folly Beach. He and his family moved there in 2020 for the beach town experience.

“It’s tremendous economic boon having all the tourists, visitors, day trippers coming down here. As far as the experience living here, there’s a different dichotomy from October to March when it’s a little less crowded but summer months definitely pick up and you would expect that,” White says.

When issues do come up with visiting renters or residents breaking rules, the enforcement team has a system.

Ritchie says they always give out a warning before implementing a citation. Three citations in one year and a rental can lose its business license.

No one has lost a license since the start of the program in December, according to Ritchie.

“We give everyone ten days to become compliant. We want to give them the opportunity to work with us and then after that if they’re not compliant that’s when that citation is issued. They then have to go to court and be convicted of that citation. If they are convicted that would be their first strike,” Ritchie says.

Ritchie says the process is meant to allow people to fix their issues and get in order with the rules.

“We just want everyone to have a good time. Respect your neighbors so they can respect you,” Ritchie says.

