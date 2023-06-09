Grant money to fund MUSC children hospital playroom upgrade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital is one of 19 children’s hospitals to receive money that will go towards the “healing power of play” to pediatric patients.

A $22,000 grant from The Toy Foundation in partnership with Children’s Hospital Association will fund the full renovation of the outpatient pediatric oncology playroom at MUSC’s children’s hospital.

The current playroom will be completely transformed to create a more therapeutic space.

Sensory features and expressive outlets will play a large role in the new playroom.

The hospital’s goal is to create positive emotional outcomes for pediatric and blood disorder patients.

MUSC’s leadership say the hospital is an outlet for socializing for the sick kids they care for.

They believe once it’s completed, it will be something pediatric patients of all ages will be able to enjoy and benefit from.

“They have to be there many hours,” MUSC Senior Child Life Coordinator Michelle Vandermaas says. “Some come many times a week, some come from out of town, have to drive three hours to get here, so it’s nice for them to be able to play and meet other children who ae going through similar things.”

Materials and furniture are in the process of being purchased, and Vandermaas says the hope is to have the new playroom up and running within the next month.

