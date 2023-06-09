SC Lottery
Large law enforcement presence on James Island after pursuit

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are responding to an incident on James Island near Folly Road Friday afternoon.

Officers were involved in a traffic stop with a stolen vehicle on Battery Island Drive near Battalion Drive around 4:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Folly Beach Police Rocky Burke said.

Police say the driver sped off, hit a police car and kept driving. Officers found the vehicle abandoned at an apartment complex on Folly Road 15 minutes later, Burke said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol assisted Folly Beach Police in the search for the suspect.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

