Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County Sheriff's Office were all involved in the search for 6-year-old Aria Moody, which began on May 1 in the Edisto River. The child's body was pulled from the water two days later on May 3.(Live 5)
By Michal Higdon
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing multiple charges after her six-year-old daughter died in May in the Edisto River.

Taisha Moody, 39, has been charged with murder/homicide by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm, according to court records.

A massive search in the Edisto River lead to the recovery of the body of 6-year-old Aria Moody on May 3, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.

Moody had last been seen two days earlier on May 1, the day the search began. Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in shallow water near the Mars Old Field landing playing in shallow water before being swept off by currents.

Colleton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Shalane Tindal confirmed on Friday that Moody was arrested on May 17.

A booking photo of her was not available on the Colleton County Detention Center website.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the search. Officials said at the time the child’s family members shared information during the search that helped build a timeline and map about when and where they believed the child fell in the water.

Court records state Moody’s first appearance is set for July 14.

