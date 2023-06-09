SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston passes multi-million dollar budget with increases to police, fire

Jarrett said the fire department’s budget will increase by 6%, while the police department’s...
Jarrett said the fire department’s budget will increase by 6%, while the police department’s budget will grow by just over 10%.(live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston City Council has unanimously approved a $147 million budget for next year that will include more funding for public safety.

Finance Director Rob Jarrett said the budget is growing by almost $10 million and most of the growth will go toward the police and fire departments to account for inflation and new purchases.

Jarrett said the fire department’s budget will increase by 6% while the police department’s budget will grow by just over 10%.

For the next fiscal year, these two departments alone will account for just over half of the city’s budget. Police will be operating on a $44.1 million budget while the fire department will have a $31 million budget.

Fire officials said the extra funds will help go toward buying a new pumper truck they did not buy during the coronavirus pandemic. Police were not available for comment.

The City said the budget also includes a 3% raise for their employees.

Officials said they did not have to dip into their reserves or raise taxes this year to balance their finances.

“We’ve been fortunate in the sense that all of our current revenues, all of our major revenues – property taxes, local option sales taxes, business license – everything is currently coming in at budget in most cases, a little over budget,” Jarrett said. “We feel like we can fund all of this just off of normal growth and didn’t have to do any type of millage increase.”

The new fiscal year for the city will begin on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and three others injured in a...
1 dead, 3 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Police say a man robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a...
Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber

Latest News

Folly Beach officials create a new short term rental department ahead of summer visitors.
Folly short term rental enforcement preps for summer
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to breach of trust
Lucas Stokes, 39, was arrested in charged with Second-Degree sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Mount Pleasant man charged in connection to sexual exploitation of a minor
Deputies in Dorchester County are warning the public about a scam involving someone...
Dorchester Co. deputies warn of extortion scam