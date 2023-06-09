N. Charleston passes multi-million dollar budget with increases to police, fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston City Council has unanimously approved a $147 million budget for next year that will include more funding for public safety.

Finance Director Rob Jarrett said the budget is growing by almost $10 million and most of the growth will go toward the police and fire departments to account for inflation and new purchases.

Jarrett said the fire department’s budget will increase by 6% while the police department’s budget will grow by just over 10%.

For the next fiscal year, these two departments alone will account for just over half of the city’s budget. Police will be operating on a $44.1 million budget while the fire department will have a $31 million budget.

Fire officials said the extra funds will help go toward buying a new pumper truck they did not buy during the coronavirus pandemic. Police were not available for comment.

The City said the budget also includes a 3% raise for their employees.

Officials said they did not have to dip into their reserves or raise taxes this year to balance their finances.

“We’ve been fortunate in the sense that all of our current revenues, all of our major revenues – property taxes, local option sales taxes, business license – everything is currently coming in at budget in most cases, a little over budget,” Jarrett said. “We feel like we can fund all of this just off of normal growth and didn’t have to do any type of millage increase.”

The new fiscal year for the city will begin on July 1.

