North Charleston Police investigating shooting
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.
Officers were called to the area of Dorchester Road and Industrial Avenue just before 9 p.m.
No word on how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.
Police say the scene is active, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
