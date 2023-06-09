SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigating shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Dorchester Road and Industrial Avenue just before 9 p.m.

No word on how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Police say the scene is active, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

