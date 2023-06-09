SC Lottery
Police seek information in Goose Creek church vandalism

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a vandalism at a church.

The police department posted a picture of the man on social media on Friday.

Police say the incident happened at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek on May 14.

Officers were called to the church in reference to a vandalism around 7 a.m., according to an incident report.

Police say multiple statues had been broken apart, with one statue’s head smashed to pieces.

The police report states that the church’s flag had also been cut off and stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goose Creek Police Department at 843-572-4300.

