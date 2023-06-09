SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes

When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.

Last year, South Carolina’s general assembly voted to reduce the top income tax rate.

As a result of the tax rate cut, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is reducing the amount of money withheld from your paychecks this year.

You can check in with your employer’s payroll department to see if you need to adjust your withholding amount.

The updated tables can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a...
Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night.
North Charleston Police investigate reported shooting
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber

Latest News

VIDEO: SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes
More than 30 agencies have joined together for air rescue training in Charleston County.
St. John’s Fire District hosting Emergency Response Air Search and Rescue Training
SYNCBAK AIRCHECK: St. John’s Fire District hosting Emergency Response Air Search and Rescue Training
VIDEO: South Carolina Legislator passes boater safety bill