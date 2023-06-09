SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.

Last year, South Carolina’s general assembly voted to reduce the top income tax rate.

As a result of the tax rate cut, the South Carolina Department of Revenue is reducing the amount of money withheld from your paychecks this year.

You can check in with your employer’s payroll department to see if you need to adjust your withholding amount.

The updated tables can be found here.

