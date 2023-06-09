SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sen. Brown Makes Pitch to Bring Space Command Headquarters to Ohio

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After reports surfaced last the month that the White House might be halting plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, members of Congress from Ohio are urging the White House to move the headquarters to their state.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and seven other members of Congress from Ohio say the Buckeye State is ideally suited to host U.S. Space Command and want the administration to move it Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) in Dayton.

“There is no better place in the entire United States than Ohio for the Space Command Headquarters and additional Space Force units. Our state is ready to lead our military into the next frontier,” said Sen. Brown.

The bipartisan calls were sent in a letter sent to the president and other top officials on Wednesday.

“We believe it makes sense for the Command to be located within proximity of both U.S. Air Force and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), in addition to leading international, research institutions. The state of Ohio is ideally suited to host U.S. Space Command and Space Force Units,” the letter read.

It comes after reports emerged that the Biden Administration had delayed the move of U.S. Space Command Headquarters from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama because of Alabama’s anti-abortion law.

While the White House has not confirmed or denied the reports of reconsidering the move, Brown said Thursday that the White House is going to reconsider the Alabama location and added that Ohio will be considered as an alternative.

“We’re in the running because we have Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We have NASA Glenn, we have Armstrong, we have Battelle. We have a huge aerospace industry, feeding both into Airbus and Boeing,” said Sen Brown.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and three others injured in a...
1 dead, 3 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Police say a man robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a...
Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
James Gerald Summers is wanted on a charge of breach of trust greater than $10,000, the...
Deputies searching for man accused of taking more than $300K in lumber

Latest News

Sen. Brown Makes Pitch to Bring Space Command Headquarters to Ohio
South Carolina House members and senators reached an agreement on the state’s $13 billion...
South Carolina Senate and House reach budget deal 1 day after tense meeting
When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes