Six paramedics join Charleston County EMS from Australia

Charleston County EMS is welcoming six new paramedics to their team on Friday.
By Dayna Drake
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County EMS is welcoming six new paramedics to their team on Friday.

Charleston County recently worked with the South Carolina EMS Association to hire six paramedics from Australia, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said. Unlike the U.S., there are more paramedics than available jobs in Australia.

EMS Director Dave Abrams said this is a win-win.

“Staffing shortages are not unique to Charleston County, and we had an opportunity to think outside the box and find qualified workers who want to be paramedics and want the opportunity to work in Charleston County,” Abrams said.

The group took their Oath of Patient Care and earned their badges on Friday. Barlow said they are scheduled to be fulltime, U.S.-certified paramedics by the end of June.

