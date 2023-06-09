St. John’s Fire District hosting Emergency Response Air Search and Rescue Training

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire District has taken the lead to host a training dedicated to first responders to help prepare them for the season. Coming straight to the Charleston area, this is an exercise over 300 first responders are participating in to help everyone from stranded hikers to this year’s hurricane season.

This is an air search and rescue training exercise which means this training had helicopter support and aircrews. Over the past few days, The SC-HART crew, South Carolina National Guard, and over 30 local agencies at the county and state levels are doing exercises and training for helicopter rescues out of the water. These are annual exercises all over the state of South Carolina—but this is one of the largest. Teams operate from the mountains by Greenville to the Midlands to the South Carolina Coast.

St. John’s Fire District Chief Ryan Kunitzer says this year since they stepped forward to host the training, the exercises are happening in the Stono River in James and Johns Island and even some creeks that go behind the islands. In training, you’ll see them taking off in helicopters by trained helicopter pilots and rescuers and then rescuing staff from different fire departments out of the water. Kunitzer says this is an exercise they are working around the public with on James and John’s Island so if you see a Black Hawk in the sky—not to worry.

“So, it’s not something we do every single day but it’s something we have to plan and prepare for,” Kunitzer says, “Whether it’s a hurricane or a large-scale flooding event, this will be the team that will come help assist. Let’s say somebody was stuck on a roof in a major flooding event or something like that. These are the people that are going to come rescue you.”

Kunitzer says when agencies were looking for somewhere to train. They wanted to be somewhere they hadn’t operated or trained on the coast for a couple of years. He says even though they don’t see a lot of water aircraft search & rescue in the area, it’s still something they have to prepare for.

“What’s important to know is that we’re all working together and that’s something really special for the Charleston area,” Kunitzer says, “Any public safety agencies all work together whether it’s a marine, a fire, a Medical call, anything like that to involve our state and federal partners as well too. That whole system that we all work together that’s a huge win for the residents of Charleston County.”

Even though the training ends Friday, Kunitzer says the Stono River is still open to the public, but they would prefer boat operators only to keep the area as minimal as possible.

