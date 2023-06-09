Summerville’s Ansley Bennett named SC softball Player of the Year by Gatorade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The award keep rolling in for Summerville’s Ansley Bennett.

The Green Wave sophomore, who was named the 5-A player of the year by state coaches earlier this month, has now been named the South Carolina Player of the Year by Gatorade.

Bennett, who helped lead Summerville to the 5-A state championship, went an amazing 18-1 on the mound this season with a 0.19 ERA. She also had 226 strikeouts averaging 2.04 K’s per inning.

She’s also an ace in the classroom as Bennett has maintained a 3.71 GPA.

Bennett has volunteered locally packing care bags and organizing donations for Lowcountry Orphan Relief, which provides aid to area children identified as at risk or suffering from abandonment, abuse and/or neglect. She also has donated her time at Summerville Softball Kids Summer Camps, instructing youth softball players in the community according to Gatorade.

“I’ve been very impressed with her—she’s been their ace all year,” Savannah Starling, Lugoff-Elgin High School head coach said in a statement through Gatorade. “We saw her once in the preseason and again right before playoffs. I think she’s just getting better as she goes on.”

Summerville would go 32-1 this season as they beat Byrnes for the state title.

