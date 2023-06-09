SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trident Medical sees more proactive patients with smart watch health features

A Lowcountry hospital says health features found on wearable devices are creating better...
A Lowcountry hospital says health features found on wearable devices are creating better awareness for people with heart conditions.(Live 5)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry hospital says health features found on wearable devices are creating better awareness for people with heart conditions.

Between the heart rate and EKG functions on smart watches, Dr. Darren Sidney, an electrophysiologist at Trident Medical Center, is seeing patients taking a more proactive approach in finding irregular heartbeats before they become emergent.

Sidney says there’s an increase in patients using the technology to detect heart conditions that would normally be hard to notice on their own in the early stages.

Sidney explains that daily tracking through the watches’ health features can sometimes save people a trip to the ER, and even help save a life.

He believes the watches are an essential item to have at home and on the go, and are just as critical as having something such as a thermometer in your home.

The data they collect can be easily shared with your primary care doctor, who can then refer you to a cardiologist or electrophysiologist, if necessary, Sidney says.

“The key to arrythmia’s in most situations is earlier treatment is the better,” he says. “You get better prognosis, better outcomes when we address them earlier rather than letting them linger for too long.”

Sidney says the downside to the technology is that it only shows the EKG reading when the person wearing it is holding down on the device.

He says in the future he hopes to see the watches evolve to where an EKG would be continuous.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and three others injured in a...
1 dead, 3 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Police say a man robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a...
Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes

Latest News

Charleston County recently worked with the South Carolina EMS Association to hire six...
Six paramedics join Charleston County EMS from Australia
VIDEO: N. Charleston passes multimillion-dollar budget with increases to police, fire
VIDEO: Large law enforcement presence on James Island after pursuit
Officers were involved in a traffic stop with a stolen vehicle on Battery Island Drive near...
Large law enforcement presence on James Island after pursuit