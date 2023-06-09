Woman pleads guilty to assaulting infants at Charleston daycare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman accused of assaulting infants at a West Ashley daycare will not have to spend any time in prison.

Tina Nye was ordered to serve an 8-year suspended sentence which means she won’t be in prison.

However, she was put on probation for 5 years by a judge.

An affidavit from an incident states Nye assaulted infants between 3 and 5 months old.

Authorities say security video from the daycare’s infant room showed Nye holding the victim upside

down by the legs and repeatedly shaking them in a violent manner without any support to the head or neck.

The video also showed her spanking the child.

Nye was given credit for time served of 79 days.

