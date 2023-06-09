SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A zoo in Ohio has a very cute new addition to its animal family.

Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, became a new mom earlier this week.

“This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for,” said Julie Grove, a manager at the zoo. “We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here!”

The animal care team said the baby is healthy, strong and bonding with its mother.

“We’re ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom,” Grove said.

Mom and baby are expected to stay close for the next 10-12 months.

In 2021, Lightning gave birth to a stillborn, so the team said they are continuing to monitor the newborn and mother.

“We are monitoring closely but remaining hands off for the most part,” Grove said. “Lightning’s maternal instincts are kicking in. We’re seeing all the behaviors that we want to see!”

Zoo officials said they do not know the sex of the baby just yet, and it may be some time before that is determined.

According to the team, it can be difficult to identify the gender of a sloth and DNA testing might be required.

Baby names are also being discussed and the team said they will be making a selection next week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and three others injured in a...
1 dead, 3 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Police say a man robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a...
Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes

Latest News

Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
Folly Beach officials create a new short term rental department ahead of summer visitors.
Folly Beach short-term rental enforcement prepares for summer
Lt. Matthew Piontkowski passed away from what was described as line-of-duty cancer early...
Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
American flags fly with a cloudy sky above the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 9,...
Haze from Canadian wildfires eases as reinforcements from abroad arrive