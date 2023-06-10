SC Lottery
1 killed in Orangeburg County plane crash

An aircraft has gone down shortly after takeoff at Orangeburg Municipal Airport Saturday, according to The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.(KVLY)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCSC) - The National Transportation Safety Board says one person was killed after a plane crash Saturday.

The agency says a single-engine Beech BE-35 went down at 10:20 a.m. in a field north of the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

They say the pilot declared an emergency and reported an engine failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was flying from the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, S.C. and headed to the Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport in Columbia, S.C.

After crashing, the plane caught fire and the pilot who was the only occupant died from injuries, according to the NTSB.

Both agencies say they will investigate the incident.

