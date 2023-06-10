Agencies investigating plane crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says agencies are investigating following a plane coming down after takeoff Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says a plane went down at shortly after taking off from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they were requested to conduct an aerial search in Orangeburg County and have not share any additional information.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

