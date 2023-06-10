SC Lottery
Charleston Animal Society hosts third-annual ‘Celebrity Paws in the Park’

Charleston Animal Society hosts third-annual 'Celebrity Paws in the Park'
The day kicked off with a walk in solidarity against animal cruelty and continued with a "Barks and Brews" festival that hosted nine local breweries for pet lovers to taste test new brews.(Live5)
By Anna Harris
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As part of the largest animal event in South Carolina, Charleston Animal Society hosts thousands of people and their pups at their annual “Celebrity Paws in the Park” event at Riverfront Park.

This was the organization’s third year in a row raising hundreds of thousands of dollars towards saving animals. The day kicked off with a walk in solidarity against animal cruelty and continued with a “Barks and Brews” festival that hosted nine local breweries for pet lovers to taste test new brews.

Kay Hyman, the animal society’s director of community engagement, says this was their first year with the “Barks and Brews” expansion and says she’s so pleased with how it turned out.

“I’m proud of all of the support from our community because without the businesses - the local businesses - that are here set up with their booths, we couldn’t do what we do,” Hyman said.

Throughout the day, thousands of people participated in activities from art, to dog races, to trying new foods. Hyman says this was also the first time she saw a hot air balloon at Riverfront Park.

“Without our community, without everybody pitching in together, we would not be able to save the animals that we do,” Hyman said.

Hyman says plans are already in the works for next year’s festival, which will also fall on the 150th anniversary of the Charleston Animal Society. If you missed the event, she says you can still get involved by sharing their posts on social media and donating because every action counts.

