SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest

Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest(Myrtle Beach Wedding Officiant)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A couple is set to tie the knot this weekend in front of thousands of country music fans at Carolina Country Music Fest!

According to an announcement from Myrtle Beach wedding officiant Eric Hunt, Andy Gonci and Shari Ash will be married Sunday afternoon on the Coors Light Main Stage.

The announcement states that the couple met two years ago on a flight from Dallas to Colorado Springs. They’re described as being the ultimate country music fans and also enjoy riding motorcycles.

Hunt also mentioned the couple even rode up to CCMF from Florida with a large group.

CCMF also marks their first time visiting the Myrtle Beach area and their first time at the festival.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
The crash was reported on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just before 12 a.m.
1 killed, 4 injured in Dorchester Rd. collision
Shortly after a community meeting to address recent gun violence ended, a fight broke out...
Fight cancels N. Charleston unity walk
Michael Jermine Lockwood is facing four various weapons charges and four charges of breaking...
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one...
Single-vehicle collision near St. Stephen leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Charleston County has responded to 430 911 calls at the A-1 Food Store, located at 4016...
Officials push to close A-1 Food Store after N. Charleston shooting
Shortly after a community meeting to address recent gun violence ended, a fight broke out...
Fight cancels N. Charleston unity walk
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed two...
2 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle collision near Bluffton
VIDEO: 2 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle collision near Bluffton