FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks part of Dorchester Rd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Dispatch is reporting a crash with injuries Friday night.

The crash was reported on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just before 12 a.m.

Dorchester Road and Michaux Parkway are blocked off while authorities investigate the scene.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved or the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.