Former City Councilman Olds joins growing race for N. Charleston mayor

Former North Charleston City Councilman Todd Olds is throwing his hat in the ring to be North...
Former North Charleston City Councilman Todd Olds is throwing his hat in the ring to be North Charleston’s next mayor.(Live5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former North Charleston City Councilman Todd Olds is throwing his hat in the ring to be North Charleston’s next mayor.

Olds joins seven other people running to be mayor.

Reggie Burgess, Rhonda Jerome, Teddie Pryor, John Singletary, Brandon Trollinger, Jesse Williams and Russell Coletti have all joined the race in becoming North Charleston’s next mayor.

Mayor Keith Summey announced in March that he won’t be on the ballot for mayor of North Charleston in the next election.

Summey has served as North Charleston’s mayor since 1994.

Olds spent 8 years as a North Charleston City Councilman, ending his service in 2020, according to his website. He was also a part of the Budget, Finance, Public Safety, and Health Benefits Committees, as well as a City of North Charleston Planning Commissioner from 2009-2011.

