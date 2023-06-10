SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Georgetown Co. deputies arrest 2 men on drug trafficking charges

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug trafficking charges...
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug trafficking charges Friday.(WIFR)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug trafficking charges Friday.

Lamont McCray, 23, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and Vincent Staggers, 28, was charged with trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin/fentanyl.

McCray, who was driving, and Staggers are accused of fleeing a traffic stop near Andrews and were later apprehended in Williamsburg County after allegedly abandoning their vehicle and running.

Sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley says deputies recovered 77 grams of a gray-blue substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

McCray was out of jail on bond for 2022 kidnapping and armed robbery charges, and Staggers was out on bond from a May 2023 arrest for failure to stop, possession of cocaine, and receiving stolen goods, according to Lesley.

Both men were being held at Georgetown County Detention Center while waiting for a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and three others injured in a...
1 dead, 3 injured in N. Charleston shooting
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
Police responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road where a shooting that injured multiple...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

Michael Jermine Lockwood is facing four various weapons charges and four charges of breaking...
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies
VIDEO: Man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies
The crash was reported on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just before 12 a.m.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks part of Dorchester Rd.
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order to create a group that will develop plans to...
McMaster issues order to develop plans to handle state’s future energy needs