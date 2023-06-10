SC Lottery
Hot Weekend On Tap!

Get ready for a warm weekend! Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine has your updated forecast.
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control today which means we will see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures! Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to 90° inland, low 80s at the beaches. Rain chances increase on Sunday as a front approaches the area. It will still be hot with temperatures approaching 90 degrees. Next week looks unsettled with daily storm chances and hot temperatures, in the upper 80s to lower 90s!

TROPICS: No development is expected over the next 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 89, Low 67.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 70.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 71.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 70.

