SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘It was a freak accident’: 5-year-old boy dies in ATV crash

Family members say Isaiah Alvarez, 5, has died after being involved in an ATV crash earlier this week. (Source: KKTV)
By Grace Kraemer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado family is mourning the loss of their 5-year-old child after a deadly ATV crash.

KKTV reports that Isaiah Alvarez died on Tuesday after the all-terrain vehicle he was in rolled over.

It happened in Crowley, roughly 85 miles outside of Colorado Springs, on Tuesday.

“He was sweet, sweet, sweet. We loved him so much, and this is unbelievable that this is happening,” April Montgomery, a close family friend, said.

Isaiah, better known by his middle name Five, was riding in the ATV and playing with his siblings that day.

But when the ATV rolled over, the boy’s family ended up being witnesses, having to call 911.

“It was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life,” Olivia Romero, Five’s oldest sister, said.

Crowley County deputies and paramedics rushed to the scene, but it was too late. Five was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It was just a freak accident. He ended up in the wrong place when it came down,” Montgomery said.

Community members said Five was loved by so many and he will be missed greatly.

“It just shocked us all and we are trying to cope with it,” Elisa Love, a close family member, said.

She also said for those to cherish the time they have with their loved ones.

“Make the best of your life with your family and with your kids. Just enjoy each other’s company because life is too short,” Love said.

The family is holding a fundraising event on Saturday. They also have an open account at Fowler State Bank for donations.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and three others injured in a...
1 dead, 3 injured in N. Charleston shooting
When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
Police responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road where a shooting that injured multiple...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly North Charleston shooting

Latest News

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men on drug trafficking charges...
Georgetown Co. deputies arrest 2 men on drug trafficking charges
Former North Charleston City Councilman Todd Olds is throwing his hat in the ring to be North...
Former City Councilman Olds joins growing race for N. Charleston mayor
The day kicked off with a walk in solidarity against animal cruelty and continued with a "Barks...
Charleston Animal Society hosts third-annual ‘Celebrity Paws in the Park’
FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at...
Ted Kaczynski, known as the ‘Unabomber,’ has died in federal prison