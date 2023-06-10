Man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he led them on a chase in Berkeley County.

Michael Jermine Lockwood is facing three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and four charges of breaking into vehicles. Jail records show that Lockwood was booked on May 31.

Deputies responded to Country Oaks Lane in the Wando area of Berkeley County, in reference to a reported theft from a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies she was able to deter Lockwood by setting her car alarm off.

Deputies then received a subsequent call about a suspicious subject on Clements Ferry Road, the post says.

A deputy attempted to contact Lockwood when he allegedly fled into the woods.

After patrolling the area, deputies located Lockwood again and he was taken into custody.

Deputies noticed that Lockwood allegedly did not have property he was seen with previously. After searching the area, deputies found a bag and hoodie he was allegedly seen carrying and wearing.

Inside the bag, deputies found three firearms, one of which was reported to have been stolen that same morning in Berkeley County.

After running Lockwood’s information, deputies discovered that he is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Lockwood has been arrested at least 14 times in South Carolina, with many of his charges originating in Charleston County.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.