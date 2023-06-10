SC Lottery
Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.(Twitter/@Oreo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) - A popular brand is bringing the memories of a carnival sweet to the store’s cookie aisle.

Oreo announced this week that it was reintroducing cotton candy Oreos in stores across the United States.

The unique flavor started showing up on grocery shelves Monday.

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored cream in the middle.

Oreo says fans of the brand have been asking in droves for the cotton candy cookie to return.

Company officials have not said how long the cookie will be available, but they are calling it a limited edition.

