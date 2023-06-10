Organization gives 100 air conditioning units to senior citizens

SC Lottery
By Emily Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A community event was held Saturday morning to provide air conditioning units to seniors during the hot summer months in South Carolina.

Project Cool Breeze was founded in 1999 by Charleston City Councilman Wendell Gilliard to help preserve the lives of seniors 60 years or older.

During their first distribution of 2023, over 100 units were given to community members at the Lowe’s in West Ashley.

The organization distributes air conditioning units throughout the year with nearly 2,000 requests for air conditioners and fans annually.

Project Cool Breeze has served 75,000 families in South Carolina since 1999.

To apply for an air conditioning unit or fan, or to donate, visit Project Cool Breeze’s website.

The next distribution event will be on Saturday June 24 at Lowe’s in West Ashley.

