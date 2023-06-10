RiverDogs Hold Fredericksburg to Three Hits in First Win of Week

Fredericksburg, VA- Three pitchers limited the Fredericksburg Nationals to just three hits as the Charleston RiverDogs earned a 4-1 win at Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Friday night. The three hits allowed by the combination of Yoniel Curet, Jake Christianson and Drew Sommers matched a season-low for the pitching staff this season. The victory prevented the RiverDogs from falling 13 games under .500 for the first time since 2015.

The RiverDogs (22-33) had a great opportunity to jump in front in the first inning, but came up empty and needed until the third to cash in. With two outs, Cooper Kinney worked a walk against Luke Young. Dominic Keegan followed with a double to center field and Kinney was able to score all the way from first to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Hard-throwing Yoniel Curet had not allowed a hit in his first 3.0 innings on the mound, but struggled with his command in the fourth. The right-hander walked the first two batters of the frame to set the stage for the Nationals (26-27). Geraldi Diaz pounded a line drive off the wall in right field, but the runners only advanced one base each to load the bases. Roismer Quintana came through with a sacrifice fly to center and the score was tied.

A series of extra-base hits helped the RiverDogs reclaim the advantage in the sixth inning against reliever Miguel Gomez. Ryan Spikes smashed a triple off the center field wall to start the inning. Oneill Manzueta went down on strikes for the first out, before Odalys Peguero’s sacrifice fly gave the RiverDogs a 2-1 lead. On the very next pitch, Jhon Diaz blasted his second home run of the season over the right field wall to make it 3-1.

The final run scored in the top of the seventh. Carlos Colmenarez reached on a throwing error by pitcher Franklin Marquez to open the frame. He advanced into scoring position on Kinney’s groundout back to the mound. Keegan walked and Spikes lined a base hit to center field that allowed Colmenarez to score from second.

Curet worked 4.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one run, while walking four hitters and striking out five. His scoreless innings streak ended at 13.2 innings. With the go-ahead run on third in the fifth, Christianson entered and quickly disposed of Daylen Lile with a strikeout. He went on to earn the win with 3.1 scoreless innings, in which he allowed just one hit as well. Sommers earned his second save with a scoreless ninth inning

Barete matched Fredericksburg’s total with three hits of his own in the contest. Spikes and Diaz added two each as Charleston closed the night with nine total.

The fifth game in the six-game series is slated to begin at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. LHP Alex Ayala Jr. (0-4, 3.60) will be the last member of the rotation to take the mound for the RiverDogs. Fredericksburg will turn to RHP Jarlin Susana (0-3, 3.58).

