SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Suspects charged in Georgetown Co. liquor store robbery

Tavion Ruff, 19, and Dandre Boyd, 21, are charged with armed robbery, according to the...
Tavion Ruff, 19, and Dandre Boyd, 21, are charged with armed robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men are facing charges after deputies say they robbed a Murrells Inlet liquor store Friday.

Tavion Ruff, 19, and Dandre Boyd, 21, are charged with armed robbery, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Hotshot Liquor on Mink Avenue around 5:40 p.m. after two people reportedly took three bottles of alcohol, according to sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley.

A store clerk told deputies that one of the suspects approached the counter to distract them as the second suspect walked out with the liquor. Lesley said the clerk reported seeing a pistol in the waistband of one of the suspects before they fled the scene in a Chevrolet Impala.

Deputies found and arrested Ruff and Boyd in the area after the robbery, Lesley said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and three others injured in a...
1 dead, 3 injured in N. Charleston shooting
Police say a man robbed a mail carrier on Dorchester Road. An officer saw the suspect with a...
Summerville Police investigating robbery of mail carrier
For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for much of North Carolina and upper...
FIRST ALERT: 2 Lowcountry counties under air quality alert for 2nd day
When you file your taxes next year, your state refund might look a little light.
SC Dept. of Revenue reminds tax payers of withholding changes

Latest News

A Lowcountry hospital says health features found on wearable devices are creating better...
Trident Medical sees more proactive patients with smart watch health features
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
VIDEO: Trident Medical sees more proactive patients with smart watch health features
The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person...
Police seek information in Goose Creek church vandalism