SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in Jasper County crash

One person is dead after a Sunday morning crash in Jasper County, according to the South...
One person is dead after a Sunday morning crash in Jasper County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.(Gray)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

They say the crash happened at approximately 9:53 a.m. when a driver traveling east on Alexander Road ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died on the scene from their injuries, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
Shortly after a community meeting to address recent gun violence ended, a fight broke out...
Fight cancels N. Charleston unity walk
The crash was reported on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just before 12 a.m.
1 killed, 4 injured in Dorchester Rd. collision
Michael Jermine Lockwood is facing four various weapons charges and four charges of breaking...
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies

Latest News

One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach
An aircraft has gone down shortly after takeoff at Orangeburg Municipal Airport Saturday,...
1 killed in Orangeburg County plane crash
During Project Cool Breeze's first distribution of 2023, over 100 units were given to community...
Organization gives 100 air conditioning units to senior citizens
The day kicked off with a walk in solidarity against animal cruelty and continued with a "Barks...
Charleston Animal Society hosts third-annual ‘Celebrity Paws in the Park’