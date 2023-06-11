1 killed in Jasper County crash

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.

They say the crash happened at approximately 9:53 a.m. when a driver traveling east on Alexander Road ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and died on the scene from their injuries, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The Jasper County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

