2 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle collision near Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed two people and sent another to the hospital.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. on May River Road and Buckwalter Parkway about half a mile east of Bluffton, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The three occupants were traveling east on May River Road when they ran off the road to the left and hit a tree, Glover said.

The driver and a passenger died at the scene. The other passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victims of the collision.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that May River Road is closed to vehicle traffic between Buckwalter Parkway and Buck Island Road. Motorists should plan to use a different route until the roadway is clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

