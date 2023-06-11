SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

AP Sources: Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” died of suicide

FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the...
FILE - Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski is flanked by federal agents as he is led to a car from the federal courthouse in Helena, Mont., April 4, 1996. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press that Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” has died in federal prison. The cause of death was not immediately known. (AP Photo/John Youngbear, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ted Kaczynski, known as the “Unabomber,” who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide, four people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Kaczynski, who was 81 and suffering from late-stage cancer, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency responders performed CPR and revived him before he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday morning, the people told the AP.

The people were not authorized to publicly discuss Kaczynski’s death and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Kaczynski’s death comes as the federal Bureau of Prisons has faced increased scrutiny in the last several years following the death of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who also died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Kaczynski had been held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge. He admitted to committing 16 bombings from 1978 and 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims.

___

Balsamo reported from Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
The crash was reported on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just before 12 a.m.
1 killed, 4 injured in Dorchester Rd. collision
Shortly after a community meeting to address recent gun violence ended, a fight broke out...
Fight cancels N. Charleston unity walk
Michael Jermine Lockwood is facing four various weapons charges and four charges of breaking...
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies

Latest News

An aircraft has gone down shortly after takeoff at Orangeburg Municipal Airport Saturday,...
1 killed in Orangeburg County plane crash
During Project Cool Breeze's first distribution of 2023, over 100 units were given to community...
Organization gives 100 air conditioning units to senior citizens
The day kicked off with a walk in solidarity against animal cruelty and continued with a "Barks...
Charleston Animal Society hosts third-annual ‘Celebrity Paws in the Park’
Former North Charleston City Councilman Todd Olds is throwing his hat in the ring to be North...
Former City Councilman Olds joins growing race for N. Charleston mayor