Deputies investigating accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet

Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported accidental fatal shooting in Murrells Inlet Sunday.

Deputies responded to a call around midnight on Coquina Avenue and found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to sheriff spokesperson Jason Lesley.

EMS took the woman to a hospital where she died around two hours later, Lesley said.

Deputies determined there is no danger to the public.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim. No charges have been announced at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

