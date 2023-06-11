Dunlap, Quinn return to Ft. Dorchester for 10th annual kids football & cheer camp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ft. Dorchester alums Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn were back where it all started for them on Saturday. Back in the place where they’ve been giving back to the community for the last decade.

The pair of NFL stars were at their alma mater for their 10th annual football & cheer camp for kids in the area.

Dunlap, who just won his first Super Bowl title with the Chiefs, and Quinn, who finished his first season with the Eagles, welcomed over 200 kids to the event.

For both players, who are among the all-time leaders in the NFL in sacks, being back for another year of the camp meant a lot.

“To have 10 years of commitment with over 200 kids coming every single year, it’s just a true testiment to this community and how important it is and how much they respect us and trust in us to give their kids some football drills” Dunlap said.

“Just showing the kids the basic funadementals of football. The sacrifices that we’ve put in that show, that hopefully give them the right techniques to show them how to be successful” Quinn added.

The camp is just part of what has become Carlos Cares Weekend in the Lowcountry. Dunlap hosted an Art + Sole Sneaker Gala in North Charleston on Friday night. They’ll also hold a clothing giveaway at The Citadel Mall on Sunday.

