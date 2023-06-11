SC Lottery
Gamecocks season ends with loss to Florida in Super Regionals

Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, left, makes a catch to force out South Carolina's Cole...
Florida first baseman Jac Caglianone, left, makes a catch to force out South Carolina's Cole Messina (19) in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, FL (AP) - Hurston Waldrep had 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs and Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 Saturday to sweep the best-of-3 Gainesville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

Florida (50-15), which has won five games in a row, earned its first CWS berth since making four straight trips to Omaha from 2015-18.

Waldrep (9-3), who had his sixth game this season with at least 10 strikeouts, gave up just three hits.

Josh Rivera went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Gators and BT Riopelle, who went 0 for 2, walked twice and scored twice.

South Carolina (42-21) swept three regular games against the Gators in the regular season by a combined score of 25-10 but managed just four runs in back-to-back losses at the super regional.

The Gamecocks had just one runner move beyond first base, when Ethan Petry reached and advanced to second on an error in the bottom of the fourth before back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

The start of the game was delayed by nearly 3 hours due to inclement weather.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

