Isaac’s Ninth Inning Home Run Propels RiverDogs to 6-4 Win

Fredericksburg, VA- 2022 first round pick Xavier Isaac blasted a 406-foot opposite-field home run in the top of the ninth inning, sending the RiverDogs to a 6-4 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Saturday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The long ball handed the RiverDogs their first lead of the night. Fellow top prospect, Carlos Colmenarez added four hits as the team collected 14 total.

The RiverDogs (23-33) began the game in an early hole as Alex Ayala Jr. started slowly, before settling in. Leadoff hitter Johnathon Thomas beat out an infield single to open the inning. With two outs, Ayala walked Elijah Green, putting two on base for Paul Witt. Already with two home runs in the series, Witt added another, crushing a three-run round-tripper to left.

Charleston slowly climbed closer but missed out on a couple of opportunities to move in front. In the second, Colmenarez reached on an infield single and raced to third on Jhon Diaz’s base hit. A balk by Jarlin Susana allowed him to step on home plate with the RiverDogs first run.

Colmenarez sparked the offense for the RiverDogs again in the fourth inning, singling with one out. He moved to second on a single from Odalys Peguero. A pair of wild pitches completed his journey around the bases with the visitor’s second run. Charleston loaded the bases with one out later in the inning, but a double play grounded into by Julio Meza ended the frame. The RiverDogs also had two on base with one out in the fifth, before hitting into another twin killing.

Elijah Green’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning padded the Fredericksburg (26-28) lead at 4-2. However, the RiverDogs were just getting started. Ryan Spikes began the eighth inning by hooking a double to the left field corner. Colmenarez followed with his fourth hit of the night, an RBI single to right. The Nationals went to Pedro Gonzalez at that point in the frame. Peguero greeted him with a base hit and Diaz followed with the game-tying single to right field.

In the decisive ninth frame, Cooper Kinney reached on an error with one out to set the stage for Isaac. The first baseman hammered Gonzalez’s 1-0 fastball over the left field wall to put the RiverDogs on top. Junior William worked a scoreless bottom half of the inning to shut the door.

William earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings down the stretch. Ayala did not allow another hit after the rough first inning, allowing three runs in 5.0 innings total. Kikito Severino was the first reliever to toe the rubber, working 2.0 innings and allowing one run.

In addition to Colmenarez’s big night, several RiverDogs also collected multiple hits. Kinney, Isaac, Peguero and Diaz each added two hits to attack. Only Sammy Infante finished the night with multiple hits for Fredericksburg.

The RiverDogs have their sights set on a split of the series on Sunday afternoon. The match-up on the mound will be a rematch from Tuesday’s series-opener. RHP Trevor Martin (1-2, 3.89) goes for the RiverDogs with RHP Riley Cornelio (1-2, 5.22) countering for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.