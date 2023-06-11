SC Lottery
Police: 1 drowns on Folly Beach

One person has drowned in Folly Beach Sunday, according to the police department.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have confirmed a 27-year-old man drowned Sunday on Folly Beach.

They say the man, who was visiting from China, drowned at approximately 3:30 p.m. near 210 E Arctic Ave when he was in the water with others and went under.

He was then assisted into the shore by others along with Charleston County lifeguards where CPR was performed, the police department says.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

