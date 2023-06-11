SC Lottery
Police: 18-year-old arrested after woman found strangled in hotel room

Police said Blake William Linkous, 18, was arrested after an 18-year-old woman was found strangled in a hotel room. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An 18-year-old from Ohio is in custody for allegedly strangling a woman in South Carolina, according to officials.

The Horry County Police Department responded to a call for a woman found dead in a hotel room in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found EMS on the scene who told them the victim was dead.

The Horry County Coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Natalie Martin. She was originally from Roseville, Ohio.

Police said “suspicious circumstances were detected” in Martin’s death. Investigators determined Martin was manually strangled.

An arrested warrant obtained by WMBF said investigators collected evidence at the scene along with witness statements leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Blake William Linkous. Police said the suspect is from Blue Rock, Ohio.

Linkous was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

A bond has not been issued.

