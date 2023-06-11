SC Lottery
Single-vehicle collision near St. Stephen leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured another Sunday morning in Berkeley County.(Pixabay)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person and injured another Sunday morning in Berkeley County.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on Secondary 35 at Piston Court about 2 miles north of St. Stephen, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The two occupants of a Toyota Camry were heading north on Secondary 35 when they ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and went off the left side of the road into a ditch and tree.

The passenger died on scene. The driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

