SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Survey: ‘Diet’ water among most unusual room service requests

Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish...
Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order, according to Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As the demand for room service rises, a new survey of hotels has revealed the 10 most bizarre requests.

Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order, according to Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report.

The report looked at over 470 hotels with in-room dining available in 10 countries, including the United States.

Other unusual requests include boiled bottled water, blowfish and a rice bowl for a dog.

If guests really want to explore their eccentric side, hotels across the world are willing to oblige.

The DogHouse Columbus Hotel in Ohio features a mini fridge in the bathroom stocked with “shower beer.”

At the Milestone Hotel in London, guests can request an in-room concert from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and at Ireland’s Ashford Castle, guests can request a Lego butler for just 40 euros.

Hotels.com’s survey also found burgers are the most popular room service order globally.

For $1,600, the Post Oak Hotel in Houston serves a burger featuring 16 ounces of Wagyu beef, seared foie gras and black truffle in a caviar-infused black and 24-carat gold brioche bun.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

For three straight meetings – people have been disagreeing about how to kick-off the Berkeley...
Prayers recited at Berkeley Co. School Board meetings cause chaos
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
The crash was reported on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just before 12 a.m.
1 killed, 4 injured in Dorchester Rd. collision
Michael Jermine Lockwood is facing four various weapons charges and four charges of breaking...
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from deputies
Charleston County has responded to 430 911 calls at the A-1 Food Store, located at 4016...
Officials push to close A-1 Food Store after N. Charleston shooting

Latest News

The crash was reported on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway just before 12 a.m.
1 killed, 4 injured in Dorchester Rd. collision
The day kicked off with a walk in solidarity against animal cruelty and continued with a "Barks...
Charleston Animal Society hosts third-annual ‘Celebrity Paws in the Park’
During Project Cool Breeze's first distribution of 2023, over 100 units were given to community...
Organization gives 100 air conditioning units to senior citizens
An aircraft has gone down shortly after takeoff at Orangeburg Municipal Airport Saturday,...
1 killed in Orangeburg County plane crash