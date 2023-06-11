Tracking heat, humidity and storms to end the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rain chances increase today as a warm front moves across the area. It will be another hot day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 80s along the coast, near 90 degrees inland. Showers and storms will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. A cold front will approach the area on Monday, bringing with it scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The aforementioned front will stall nearby for most of next week. This will keep showers and storms in the forecast each day with hot temperatures. Highs for most of the week will be near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: No development is expected over the next 7 days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 70.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 71.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 70.

