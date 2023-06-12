18-year-old shot at graduation party on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies said a man was shot Saturday at a graduation party on Hilton Head Island.

The 18-year-old Bluffton man was shot once in the leg and taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Green Shell Park on Squire Pope Road around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told deputies that a graduation party was being held at the park when the shooting happened. Around 30 people were at the park when the shooting occurred, deputies said.

The man has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inv. Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

