4-year-old found dead in Berkeley Co. pond, coroner says

Berkeley County authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m....
Berkeley County authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. They were pronounced dead on the scene.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a child died in an ‘accidental drowning’ over the weekend.

Authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the child as a 4-year-old from Bonneau.

This death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office are investigating.

