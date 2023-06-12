4-year-old found dead in Berkeley Co. pond, coroner says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a child died in an ‘accidental drowning’ over the weekend.

Authorities responded to reports of a child being found in a pond at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the child as a 4-year-old from Bonneau.

This death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the Berkeley County Sherriff’s Office are investigating.

