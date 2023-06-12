SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. Coroner confirms 7-month-old killed in crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the identity of an infant who was killed in a crash near St. Stephen over the weekend.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERKELY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has confirmed an infant was killed in a crash near St. Stephen over the weekend.

A 7-month-old baby girl from Cross died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened on Secondary 35 at Piston Court about two miles north of St. Stephen at around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover.

The two occupants of a Toyota Camry were heading north on Secondary 35 when they ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and went off the left side of the road into a ditch and tree, Glover said. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

