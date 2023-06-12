Berkeley County to award couple who helped capture wanted man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The couple who made the phone call that led to the capture of a wanted man is set to receive a special award.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Council and the sheriff’s office will be presenting the couple with a “Citizen Service Award” after their tip led to the capture of Michael Burham.

Burham was at the center of a two-week-long manhunt and was eventually found in Berkeley County.

Burham is now in custody on several charges in multiple states including rape, arson, kidnapping and homicide.

The award presentation will take place at 6 p.m. during Berkeley County’s Council meeting.

