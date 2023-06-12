SC Lottery
Berkeley County to award couple who helped capture wanted man

The couple who made the phone call that led to the capture of a wanted man is set to receive a special award.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Council and the sheriff’s office will be presenting the couple with a “Citizen Service Award” after their tip led to the capture of Michael Burham.

Burham was at the center of a two-week-long manhunt and was eventually found in Berkeley County.

Burham is now in custody on several charges in multiple states including rape, arson, kidnapping and homicide.

The award presentation will take place at 6 p.m. during Berkeley County’s Council meeting.

