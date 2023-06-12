Charleston Co. schools, libraries partner for summer feeding program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is prepared to serve hundreds of thousands of free meals this summer to ensure every student is fed.

CCSD is partnering with the Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank this year. The “seamless summer feeding program” allows the school district to provide summer meals in low-income areas.

Starting Monday, kids 18 years old and younger can pick up a free meal and snacks at several library branches.

If you’re wondering what will be served, CCSD says breakfast and lunch meals that meet federal meal pattern guidelines and nutritional requirements will be served daily. If your child needs meal accommodations the school district will work with you.

“We are delighted to once again provide access to free, healthy foods for kids and teens this summer,” Charleston County Public Library Associate Director Kathleen Montgomery said. “CCPL has been working to help fight food insecurity for children and teens and we wouldn’t be able to do this work without partners like CCSD and LFB, who are leaders in providing community support.

CCSD’s summer meal program runs through Aug. 4 and is offered Monday through Friday.

Hot lunch delivered by CCSD to CCPL branches:

Snacks and/or cold lunches provided by LFB:

