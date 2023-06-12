SC Lottery
City of Charleston holds groundbreaking on new affordable housing project

The City of Charleston along with the New Isreal Reformed Episcopal Church is set to break ground Monday on a new affordable housing development.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston along with the New Isreal Reformed Episcopal Church is set to break ground Monday on a new affordable housing development.

The groundbreaking ceremony is for a new apartment building and is set for 10 a.m.

The new project is located at 195 Romney Street.

Once the project is complete, it will provide four units of rental housing for low to moderate income people in the City of Charleston.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, City Council Members, and local pastors are also expected to give remarks at the ceremony about the importance of the new development.

