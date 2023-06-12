SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 33-year-old man killed in North Charleston crash

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, North Charleston...
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, North Charleston Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner says a North Charleston man died after a crash Friday night.

Vasquez Fountain, 33, of North Charleston, died at the hospital from injuries related to the crash at 12:18 a.m., according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dorchester Road near Michaux Parkway, North Charleston Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said.

On arrival, officers found five people who were injured. All were taken to a hospital to be treated.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.

